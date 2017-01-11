Severe Winter Weather Headed to Oklahoma this Weekend, Forecasters Say

January 11, 2017
The National Weather Service anticipates winter weather for central Oklahoma this weekend.

Image: This graphic from the National Weather Service depicts suggestions for traveling during a winter storm.

Severe winter storms may impact Oklahoma this weekend, according to multiple weather outlets. The National Weather Service in Norman reports that a winter storm watch is in effect for central Oklahoma from Friday until Sunday morning.

Students commuting to the University of Central Oklahoma should keep an eye on road conditions and plan accordingly. Even minimal amounts of ice can cause travel problems, the NWS reports.

Visit weather.gov/norman or follow @NWSNorman for additional updates.

