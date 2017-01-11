Severe Winter Weather Headed to Oklahoma this Weekend, Forecasters Say

The National Weather Service anticipates winter weather for central Oklahoma this weekend.

Image: This graphic from the National Weather Service depicts suggestions for traveling during a winter storm.

Severe winter storms may impact Oklahoma this weekend, according to multiple weather outlets. The National Weather Service in Norman reports that a winter storm watch is in effect for central Oklahoma from Friday until Sunday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of central and western Oklahoma from Friday morning until Sunday morning. #okwx pic.twitter.com/Q1IW4YdStK — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 11, 2017

Students commuting to the University of Central Oklahoma should keep an eye on road conditions and plan accordingly. Even minimal amounts of ice can cause travel problems, the NWS reports.

Here’s our latest ice accumulation forecast. Even small amounts of ice will cause travel problems beginning Friday AM. Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/KcVAX11zoj — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 11, 2017

Visit weather.gov/norman or follow @NWSNorman for additional updates.