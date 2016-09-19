What to Do Now That Your ID is Worthless

Since Oklahoma IDs do not meet the standards of the Real ID Acts, they are no longer a valid ID in the United States. Citizens of Oklahoma may have to result to getting U.S. Passports to board a plane or to enter any federal building. (Photo provided by flickr.com)

A law in 2007 was passed in Oklahoma stating the state wouldn’t be in compliance with the Real ID Act. This has resulted in Oklahoma IDs not being a valid source of identification to be used for boarding an airplane or entering into any federal building in the country.

When the idea of Enhanced Drivers Licenses (EDLs) came out, the state of Oklahoma was not on board.

“State-issued enhanced drivers licenses provide proof of identity and U.S. citizenship, are issued in a secure process, and include technology that makes travel easier,” stated the Department of Homeland Security

The problem that the state has with the EDLs is how the information of the people is stored. What they did not know was that by not accepting the EDLs, people would not be able to board airplanes.

The deadline to get the EDLs is Jan. 22, 2018. Citizens must get a driver’s license that aligns with the Real ID Act to board an airline, but Oklahomans do not get that chance.

Oklahoma has an extension until October 10, 2016 and could still get something passed in the next year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Passports or Military IDs are considered Real ID compliant and can be used when citizens are going to board an airplane or enter a federal building. This will not effect the driving license standards in Oklahoma at this point.

If someone does not have a Military ID, getting a passport is necessary to fly and applying in person is mandatory.

The first thing to get a passport is fill out the Form DS-11, by searching travel.state.gov/content/passports. To fill out the application online, the materials needed are the most recent passport book if applicable, emergency contact information, a printer, and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

After that form is filled out and printed, the person needs proof of U.S. citizenship, present identification, a photocopy of identification, determine any special circumstances, provide a passport photo, calculate the fees —for a passport book and card the cost is $140 with an execution fee of $25— and the last thing to do is submit your application.

The time in receiving the passport varies from person to person, so asking the officials about the time it will take for your passport to be finished may help. If the passport is needed in a hurry, citizens can request to get the passport quickly for an extra fee of $60 and an explanation of why they need the passport delivered early, as stated by U.S. Passports and International Travel.

The average waiting time for a passport is around four to six weeks from the time of the application. This includes mailing time.

This may bring up some problems for the University of Central Oklahoma students.

Even if students are not looking to study abroad, traveling to different states by airplane just became a little more out of reach if the student is not military or does not already have a passport.

UCO sports players may find problems here because if one of the players is not aware of this law that might prevent them from being able to get on an airplane, and the end result in that could keep them from participating in a game.

Most of the students at UCO go home during Christmas and Summer break. If those students are in flying distance of their hometown, this Oklahoma law will prevent them from flying home.

Using other means of travel are available, but that could take more travel time than some people may want to expend.

For this period of time in Oklahoma, owning a passport may positively provide for Oklahomans in more than one way.