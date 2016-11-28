UCO Team Fights Online Extremism through Competition

Communications students at the University of Central Oklahoma are helping the U.S. State Department fight terrorism.

PHOTO: The University of Central Oklahoma’s uDefy Project is part of a competition sponsored by the U.S. State Department to counter violent extremism online.

The group is developing a digital campaign challenging people to recognize online extremism and to combat it.

The campaign — called uDefy Project — offers people a four-level plan that begins with taking an honest look at themselves.

How Tolerant Are You?

Help our campaign and take our uDefy Quiz to find out https://t.co/6V8aCRrVOq pic.twitter.com/IbnmBQpuGz — uDefy Project (@udefyproject) November 22, 2016

“We’re giving them a step-by-step plan to defy extremism on an individual basis,” team member Tommy Johnson said.

“Digging into the research was eye-opening,” Johnson said. “It was shocking how much hate speech and discrimination is out there.”

Much of it is out in the open on Twitter, Facebook and games, he said.

UCO is competing with about 80 other schools across the country to create a social media campaign to challenge the propaganda extremist groups use to target young people.

“Peer to Peer: Challenging Extremism” is an initiative led by the State Department, managed by EdVenture Partners and supported in part by Facebook.

