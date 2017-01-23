Trump’s First Priority: What Does a ‘Muslim Ban’ Mean?

Banning Muslims from entering the U.S. was one of many promises President Trump made on the campaign trail.

Jassee Singh, founder and head of Sikh Americans for Trump, left, and Sajid Tarar, founder of Muslim Americans for Trump, right, arrive at Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises on Nov. 10, he vowed to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.

Donald Trump’s specific attention to the Islamic community was due to the increase of attacks by ISIS around the world such as in Berlin on Dec. 22. Here he is talking about the incident in Berlin.

Despite saying he would continue with his plan, Trump has since “tweaked” his policy plan from banning all Muslims to only those associated with terrorist immigrant groups.

“We need to come together as a nation and advocate for those who are in desperate circumstances,” said Sinead Maguina, president of the United Nations Associate OKC Chapter, “because just as some people may say that ‘It’s not America’s fault that people are in political conflicts’, neither are the majority of people in those conflicts to blame.”

The reason for President Trump’s change to his policy plan is that, under the current guidelines on gpo.gov in section 212F of the policy on immigration, the president maintains the full right to deny permission to specific groups’ entry to the U.S. that do not interest the United States.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina disagrees with Donald Trump’s policy.

In a tweet, Graham said, “He’s putting at risk the lives of interpreters, American supporters, diplomats, & the troops in the region by making these bigoted comments.”

He’s putting at risk the lives of interpreters, American supporters, diplomats, & the troops in the region by making these bigoted comments — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 7, 2015



Since the announcement of Trump’s possible plan, the United States has seen many examples of discrimination.

Such an incident was on a Delta Airlines flight on Dec. 21, when YouTube stars David Saleh and Slim Albaher were forced off the plane for speaking Arabic, according to an article by the L.A. Times.

This is not the first Delta Airlines incident involving discrimination. Last October, the New York Times ran a story about a racist incident involving a black, female doctor.

Jeffrey Sessions, Republican of Alabama, became Attorney General November 18 and announced his disapproval of the banning of Muslims and the waterboarding torture method.

According to the New York Times, Sessions said he would not support banning anyone from the United States on the basis of religion.

This sparks the question what does banning Muslims mean?

Although it is possible for President Trump to impose the law of banning a specific group of immigrants, he cannot do so for religious purposes, as it would violate the First Amendment.

At the moment, the religion of Islam is ranked second largest in the world, with 1.3 billion members.

This then becomes an issue of Trump banning ethnic groups and traffic from the areas most populated by terrorist groups.

“Terrorism is not particular to any region or religion,’ said Andrew Magnusson, professor of Islamic history at UCO. ‘If the new president-elect chooses to do this, he would be restricting the immigration of Christians as well as Muslims because they both live in the Middle East. If the concern is truly terrorism, then he should focus on specific people with suspected ties to it rather than a blanket ban on immigration from a particular region.”

For example, if President Trump wants to ban Muslims, he would have to ban several ethnic groups such as a Saudi-Arabians, Pakistanis , Iraqis, Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

Other issues in Trump’s plan involve the current policies that most countries around the world have, in respect to equal discrimination. Other countries would follow the same approach as the United States based on the Immigration Reciprocity Agreement.