Plunkett Past Dark Tomorrow Night

Plunkett Park, located towards the southwest end of the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus, is the venue for the free annual event hosted by the Freshman Activities Board, Plunkett Past Dark. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

By: Chris Stum, contributing writer

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Freshman Activities Board aims to create a fun and stress-free environment before finals with Plunkett Past Dark on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. for the UCO community.

UCO’s annual free event, Plunkett Past Dark, will once again take place in Central’s Plunkett Park with an evening of outside activities, crafts, and concessions for the community.

This year the event features giant inflatable toys, which include a zip line, gladiator joust, daredevil free-fall, human bowling, and an obstacle course for the UCO community to interact with, said Caleb Cash, coordinator of engagement for orientation and campus activities.

Cash continued to say that Plunkett Past Dark has been an event for more than the 5 years he has worked at The University of Central Oklahoma and is one of the largest events on campus.

It usually brings out anywhere from 300 to 500 people, said Cash, but this year he has a goal of 400 people to attend, Cash said.

“I hope this event will be a huge success,” said Freshman Activities Board executive director, Makenzie Jones. ”It’s a few weeks before finals, so it’s a time for everyone to have some fun before having to study.”

Jesse Andrews, a graduate student for campus activities has been working with the Freshman Activities Board to help organize this event.

“This is my first year,” Andrews said, “but we have been planning Plunkett Past Dark for most of this semester.”

“The Freshman Activities Board is composed of 4 chairs and general members who help come up with ideas for events,” Cash said, “but it’s a great way for freshman to get their foot in the door.”

Plunkett Past Dark will happen from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and is free to the UCO community with presentation of an I.D.