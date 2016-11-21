Gov. Mary Fallin Meets with Donald Trump About Cabinet Post

Gov. Mary Fallin met with president-elect Donald J. Trump in New York City on Monday morning and said afterward that she was not offered a job in his administration.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets Gov. Mary Fallin following a rally at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman)

“It was just an initial meeting to discuss a wide range of topics,” she told reporters gathered in Trump Tower.

"It was an initial meeting to discuss a wide range of topics." – Gov. Fallin leaving meeting with #DonaldTrump. Took about an hour

She said, “We discussed a wide range of issues and his plan and agenda for America and how I might be able to help. It was a wonderful discussion, really enjoyed it, very excited about the administration and all of the wonderful things that will be done for America.”

Fallin, who has two years left on her term, has been discussed as a possible secretary of interior, a department that includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Geological Survey. The department oversees oil and gas production on federal land.

Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt said Monday, “Governor Fallin was asked to meet today with President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect (Mike) Pence to discuss possibly serving in their administration.

“There has been no offer given, but the governor is willing to listen. The conversation included the Department of the Interior, which oversees several agencies important to the state, such as the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The governor is willing to do what she can to support the Trump administration lead America on the path to greatness. As the governor has said before, Donald Trump will work to make sure America feels safe again, create jobs, restore a sense of unity and optimism, and put constitutionalists on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

