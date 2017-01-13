More Nintendo Switch Details Revealed

Nintendo has shared more details about its upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch.

A model puts the controller on to the Nintendo Switch during a presentation event of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Nintendo Co. said Friday that its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

After its initial reveal in October of 2016, Nintendo has now shared more details about its upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch, in Tokyo on Jan. 12. The new system, which is a hybrid of traditional home gaming console and a portable gaming console, will be launching worldwide on March 3, 2017 alongside new software titles and the long-awaited game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”.

The Switch console itself will be a tablet with detachable controllers called “Joy-Cons”. It will also come with a dock that can connect the system to a TV with an HDMI cable.

At launch, the system will come in two bundles. One bundle has the standard black “Joy-Cons” and one has neon blue and neon red “Joy-Cons”.

The “Joy-Cons” have motion control capabilities, allowing some games to be played with motion controls similar to the Nintendo Wii.

The controllers will also have a new advanced form of vibration called “HD Rumble”. During the presentation, Nintendo claimed that the controllers can simulate the feeling of ice dropping into a glass.

Other technical details were revealed, such as the system’s battery life, which is reported to run between 2.5 and 6.5 hours.

New games were announced alongside the system. One is called “1-2 Switch,” a game in which the players use the “Joy-Cons” to compete in a series of dueling games based purely around movement. The other newly announced game is “Arms,” a boxing game that uses the “Joy-Cons” to let players control spring-armed opponents who box each other.

As well as completely new titles, Nintendo also announced new games from established series. A new Mario game is coming out called “Super Mario Odyssey,” which will feature Mario exploring a number of different open-world areas, some of which are based off of real cities.

#SuperMarioOdyssey sees Mario leave the Mushroom Kingdom to go on a new sandbox-style journey! pic.twitter.com/fVYFPCTvAj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

The other major sequel is Splatoon 2, a follow-up to the ink-based shooting game from May 2015.

Other major releases will also be coming to the Switch, including the critically acclaimed game “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and EA Sports’ FIFA series.

The Switch will have a companion app on smart devices that will allow users to connect and voice chat with other players. The app will be part of Nintendo’s new online system that will be part of the console’s infrastructure. It will be a paid service that offers voice chat and online play, as well as giving users free software every month.

The application will also have parental controls settings so that parents can monitor and choose when to restrict their child’s playtime.

Currently only a select few retailers are taking preorders and they are expecting limited stock of the system at launch.