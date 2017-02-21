Gov. Fallin Names Mike Hunter as Oklahoma Attorney General

Gov. Mary Fallin on Monday named Oklahoma’s new attorney general.

Oklahoma Secretary of State Mike Hunter recently was named to succeed Scott Pruitt as Oklahoma attorney general. Pruitt recently joined the Trump administration as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Photo via OK.gov.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Secretary of State Mike Hunter to replace former Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who was tapped by President Donald Trump as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fallin appointed Hunter on Monday, four days after Pruitt resigned following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate as EPA administrator.

Pleased to name Secretary of State Mike Hunter as Oklahoma attorney general.He will do a great job. https://t.co/py4d0j6ydZ — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) February 20, 2017

Hunter served as first assistant attorney general under Pruitt until Fallin appointed him secretary of state and special legal counsel last year. Hunter takes over as attorney general immediately.

Hunter has also served as secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office, a $4 billion land and investment trust in Oklahoma. Hunter previously served as secretary of state under former Gov. Frank Keating and was Keating’s chief liaison to the Legislature, the state judiciary and its congressional delegation.