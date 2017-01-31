First Friday Events and More

Free events around the metro are perfect for college students hoping to have fun and explore the city.

An artist spray paints a canvas during the July 2016 First Friday event in the Paseo District in Oklahoma City. (Provided/ Paseo Arts Association).

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend on a college budget? Look no further.

In the core of Oklahoma City lies a maze of older neighborhoods and business districts. These districts feature local music, art, entertainment and food almost every Friday, and some Thursdays, all year long.

The Paseo, Oklahoma City’s official arts district, hosts the “First Friday” event. On the first Friday and Saturday of the month, the district allows free admission to its galleries.

The district’s restaurants, such as Paseo Grill and Picasso’s Café, offer special menu items and live music.

The Paseo is located about two miles north of downtown and all the galleries are within walking distance of one another.

Just a mile northwest of downtown you will find the Plaza District, where they host “Live on the Plaza” the second Friday of every month. The event includes an art walk and local businesses stay open later.

“‘Live on the Plaza’ is really fun. You can just walk around and check everything out while having a good time with your friends,”UCO senior Kennedy Strong said.

Vendors will set up tables and booths along the district along with street entertainers and live music.

“The Plaza is my favorite because lots of cool businesses are starting to open up and my favorite coffee shop [District House] is there,” UCO senior Jessica Smith said.



Every third Friday of the month you can check out one of Oklahoma City’s newest restoration projects, Film Row. Located just west of downtown, this district holds an event called “Premiere”. The event, where you will find food trucks, music, art and classic movies, runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Paramount.

Looking to start the weekend early? Automobile Alley, the historic car district, hosts “Shop Hop” every third Thursday of the month. “Shop Hop” features live music, street artists, extended shopping hours and special offers from local businesses.

You can always finish the the last Sunday of the month off by going to the Uptown 23rd’s Farmers Market, which starts at 8 a.m. and features live music along with brunch and discounts at local participating businesses.

These are only the few of the many districts that offer a good time and allow you to learn more about the culture of Oklahoma. You can find a list of all the different districts and what they have to offer at https://www.visitokc.com/about-okc/okc-districts/.