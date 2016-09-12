Continuing The Movement

Bernie Sanders addresses supporters during a town meeting in Phoenix, Arizona in July 2015. Though Sanders is no longer running for presidents, he is still pushing his movement amongst working people in America. (Photo provided by wikipedia.com).

Bernie Sanders may be out of the running for president, but the movement he started hasn’t lost its fire.

Since his campaign ended, Sen. Sanders has started an organization, Our Revolution, with a goal of “reclaiming democracy for the working people of our country.” The organization plans on doing this through supporting a new generation of progressive leaders, empowering citizens to fight for progressive change, and increasing political consciousness.

Private insurance companies are making record-profits while Americans struggle to get health care. https://t.co/qImsIAgLkN — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) August 31, 2016

Our Revolution launched on Aug. 24 and is continuing the push for many issues that were a part of Sanders platform while running for the Democratic nomination. These issues include college tuition, income inequality, racial justice, women’s rights, LGBT equality, health care, and getting big money out of politics.

“It was pretty insane to see all of this support and he still didn’t get the nomination,” University of Central Oklahoma freshman Natascha Mercedente said.

Currently, the organization is focusing on stopping Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The TPP writes rules and regulations for global trade between the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Vietnam, Chile, Brunei, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The TPP is set to cover 40 percent of the world’s trade and is praised for the belief that it will make it easier for American entrepreneurs to sell “Made in America” products by eliminating various taxes and trade barriers on these products to the other 11 countries in the partnership.

It is also believed that that the TPP will ensure better working conditions in developing countries. However, the TPP is criticized for the potential impact it could have on our global environment, as well as the impact it could have on the US economy.

The agreement require signatories “affirm commitment” to uphold environmental regulations, but allows them to avoid more demanding legal standard. The agreement still has to be signed and ratified by all 12 signatories, but once that’s done the the only way to revise the agreement is if all 12 countries come to a unanimous decision on renegotiations.

Our Revolution promotes change through activism. For this particular issue, they will be calling voters in key congressional districts to inform voters that their member of congress hasn’t spoken about the TPP and protesting from Oct. 1-13.

There will also be a national call day where everyone is urged to to call their members of congress to voice opposition against the TPP.

“Maybe we have a heart for change,” Mercendente said.

If you want to keep up with Our Revolution you can visit https://ourrevolution.com/stop-the-tpp.