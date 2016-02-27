10 Benefits of Learning Music

Music is a powerful weapon, it can make people fall in love, bring them to tears, cope with pain, calm us, and many other things. Music to many is a getaway from the world around you.

Of course there are more benefits than just a musical oasis. Learning a musical instrument can be beneficial for you including improving concentration, perseverance, and help with learning a new language.

Here are 10 benefits that you can get from learning music:

1. Reduces stress levels. According to the Shankar Mahadevan Academy, “playing an instrument helps in lowering the heart rate and blood pressure, which in turn lowers the stress hormone cortisol, thus making us feel relaxed.”

Listening to music also helps but, learning to play an instrument brings with it a routine of daily practice and engaging us in something calming.

2. Improving memory. Music and memory are greatly associated with each other. By learning to play an instrument both sides of your brain become more developed and thus boosts memory retention.

3. Gives you a feeling of discipline. Setting a specific time during the day to practice your instrument will help teach discipline.

It is very advantageous for developing discipline in children.

4. Helps with organization and time management. Learning how to play an instrument requires you to learn how to be organized and to manage time wisely.

Music is based more on quality rather than quantity. Learning music takes time and effort, teaching you patience and perseverance. You can’t pick up an instrument and know how to play it perfectly the first time.

5. Helps you understand people. “A huge part of the responsibility continuum is that you use the arts to also understand other people,” said Dr. Lamb, director of the School of Music at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Many people believe that music is just an expression of oneself, but you can also use it to understand other people by listening.

6. You’ll be able to concentrate more. Concentration is a key ability that you need for playing music.

You need to be able to concentrate on multiple facets of music including pitch, rhythm, tempo, etc. So if you are learning music you will have better concentration when learning other studies and activities.

7. Musical training helps develop language and reasoning. Students who learn music early in life will have a better advantage when learning language and reasoning.

This is due in part to the fact that learning music helps develop the same area of the brain related to these two naturalistic skills.

8. Self-esteem. Music allows students to try something new and develop confidence as they master singing or playing an instrument.

Playing music may encourage learners to play in front of friends, family and strangers. This allows them to feel more comfortable with themselves around and in front of people.

9. Improves team work. Learning to play with a band or orchestra requires a lot of teamwork.

To make a wonderful music presentation you need more than one instrument and that means you have to learn to cooperate with other members. This translates into a professional setting when having to work on a team for a job or school project.

10. Exposes you to a cultural history. Oftentimes music expresses the environment and time in which it was created.

This allows you to learn many different varieties of music such as folk music, hip-hop, classical, and others. Music usually reflects the history surrounding a particular piece.

Each piece of music usually has its own story and background that can allow you to appreciate other cultures even more.

“Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without,” Confucius said.

