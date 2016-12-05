Main Story

News
UCOSA Assures that UCO is a Safe Place
In response to hate crimes across the nation, the UCO Student Association recently passed a bill promoting diversity and acceptance on campus.
The Curbside Chronicle: OKC’s Street Paper
The Curbside Chronicle is the first and only street paper in Oklahoma. A street paper is a newspaper or magazine that employs homeless individuals and helps them transition out of homelessness by providing steady employment.
UCO Football Wins President’s Cup
Photo: Senior linebacker Jas’sen Stoner, 48, left, and senior defensive tackle Deontay Wilson, 90, of the UCO Bronchos hold the President’s Cup following the game against Northwestern State University on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The Bronchos won the ...